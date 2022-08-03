x
California

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

The 8-day route takes you through Napa, Stockton and Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!

American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.

There are special excursions on the trip including a Napa Valley winery experience, driving at the Stockton 00 Speedway, a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s port, and a visit to the California Railroad Museum.

The first departure date is set for Feb. 17, 2023. The ship, named the American Jazz, has a guest capacity of 190 and the trip starts at $6,000 per person.

You can find more information on the American Cruise Lines site here.

