Nevada man robs Tracy bank, is arrested after police say he told a teller he had a bomb

Tracy police say the 66-year-old male from Nevada was determined to not be in possession of an explosive device. The money from the robbery was recovered.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police say a 66-year-old male from Nevada is facing charges after he robbed a bank in Tracy Friday.

According to police, the man walked into the Wells Fargo at the 1900 block of West 11th Street in Tracy and told the teller he had a bomb and demanded money. Police say the man made off with an "undisclosed amount" of money and left the bank.

Moments later he was found due to a description of his lime-green Kia Sol with Nevada license plates.

"When additional officers arrived, including a Tracy Police drone pilot, the suspect was safely removed from the vehicle," police said in a Facebook post. "When the suspect told the officers a bomb was in the vehicle, the area was secured and our partners from the Stockton-Manteca Regional Bomb Squad responded to assist us. When the bomb-sniffing police dog did not detect explosive material, the bomb technicians obtained an X-ray of the object."

Police say ultimately, it was determined that there was no explosive device.

"They were able to determine it was a toiletry container with miscellaneous wires inside--it was not an explosive device," police said.

Police say the man was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for robbery and criminal threats. All of the money stolen from the bank was recovered.