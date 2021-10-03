Train crashes into car in Stanislaus County, driver killed

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A driver has died after his car collided with a train in Stanislaus County Tuesday.
According to a tweet from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire, the "horrific" train accident happened near Fire Station 22 on Yosemite Blvd. in the town of Empire.
Stanislaus Consolidated Fire says the SUV was on the railroad tracks when the train crashed into it. The only person inside the car, an unidentified man, was ejected from the SUV.
First responders began treating the man but he later died of his injuries.
