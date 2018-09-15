Four Critical Care Air Transport Teams stationed at Travis Air Force Base are currently on standby to head to the East Coast.

"Like an ICU in the sky, CCATTs assist in transporting critical patients to higher levels of care," according to the Travis Air Force base Twitter account.

Crews will be transporting a mobile medical facility to Scott Air Force Base in Southern Illinois.

They'll also be on standby to offer medical evacuation aid to victims injured during Hurricane Florence.

United States military crews can treat patients in the air and deliver them anywhere in the world within 18-hours.

