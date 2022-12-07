x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Truck crashing into Los Angeles gas station leaves 11 injured

The Fire Department says the truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — A pickup truck crashed Tuesday into a Los Angeles gas station. knocking over a fuel pump and slightly injuring 11 people, including five children, the Fire Department reported.

The truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. and hit three cars, according to a Fire Department tweet.

Nobody was trapped in the cars and there wasn't any fire, just a minor gasoline spill, the Fire Department said.

Eleven people received minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals for evaluation, while four declined to be transported, the agency said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Click here to read the story on APNews.com

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: Suspect arrested in homicide at Modesto Best Western

Paid Advertisement