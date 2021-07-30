4 of 6 Truckee plane crash victims identified

Four Southern California residents have been identified as the victims of the crash.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Four of the six people aboard the private jet that crashed while attempting to land at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport on Monday, July 26 have been identified.

"To me he was my best friend, my lover. To his kids, a one of a kind, amazing, funny, adventure seeking dad. To his friends and colleagues, an all around good guy and the best damn pilot anyone would be fortunate to fly with," Lisa said in her post.

Kevin Kvarnlov and Ryan and Christine Thomas were also identified in an email to KESQ from real estate agency Hideaway Properties where all there had an association.

The identities have not yet been confirmed by the Nevada County Coroner’s Office. Because of the heavy damage sustained in the crash, officials previously told ABC10 all victims will have to be identified using DNA, which typically takes months.

The flight, which originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was making its final approach to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it went down in the forest near the airport.

