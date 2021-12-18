270 customers still without power in Truckee following recent storm

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District said Saturday that close to 300 people still don't have power after the areas recent storm.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District said about 270 customers remain without power following recent storms in the area.

TDPUD has been restoring power slowly as the days go by. They say the power outages are mainly along portions of Red Mountain Road, East Reed Avenue, and Pioneer Drive in the Donner Lake area, and along Glacier View Drive, and Baden Road in the Tahoe Donner area.

TDPUD adds fallen trees have lead to damages of electric, phone and cable poles and structures. This is causing many areas to have limited access until trees and snow removal is completed.

Areas that we expect will remain without power through the weekend include:

A portion of Baden Road in Tahoe Donner

The south portion of Lariat Lane in Prosser Lakeview

The west end of Silver Fir Drive including Rio Vista Drive in Sierra Meadows

Red Mountain Road, Mt. Judah Drive, and Devil’s Peak Road in Donner Lake

East Reed Avenue, Pioneer Drive and portions of Donner Pass Road on the north side of Donner Lake

Several locations along Willow, Fir and Aspen Streets in the west end of Donner Lake

Jacobs Court in Prosser Heights.

