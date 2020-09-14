California Photos: President Trump in Sacramento President Trump flew into McClellan Airport to meet with state and federal officials about the state's wildfires. President Trump in Sacramento 1/15 AP President Donald Trump arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 2/15 AP President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 3/15 AP President Donald Trump listens as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a briefing at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the western wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 4/15 AP President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 5/15 AP President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 6/15 AP President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters as he arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 7/15 8/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 9/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 10/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 11/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 12/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 13/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 14/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 15/15 AP President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on wildfires with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, third from left, at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) 1 / 15 × AP President Donald Trump arrives at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for a briefing on wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) More SACRAMENTO, Calif. — RELATED: President Donald Trump visits Sacramento for wildfire briefing Monday