Tri Counties Bank networks down due to 'unusual activity'

The network is offline resulting in customers being unable to send their bank emails, call the company or use their customer service or call center options.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Tri Counties Bank is currently experiencing network issues and investigating after detecting "unusual activity," according to the company.

Tri Counties Bank is working to investigate the event, including impact to any data.

Consumer customers can access accounts through their mobile and online banking systems while business customers can access Trico Business Express and Trico Treasury Center.

Customer Barry Clausen says this isn't the case as he was unable to withdraw money from the ATM.

"I'm old, I'm retired, I'm just trying to get money out of my account and I couldn't," said Clausen. "After messing with it for a while I was able to get some money out."

The bank says debit and credit cards are up and running but it's not quite clear if that's just for business customers.

"Your bank accounts are housed on a secure system which is separate from the Tri Counties Bank network environment impacted by this event," the bank said in a statement. "There is no evidence that your accounts were impacted."

While they say bank accounts were not affected, they encourage customers to monitor their accounts.

Tri Counties Bank issued the following statement about the event and would not comment further:

"Tri Counties Bank detected unusual activity in our network environment and made the difficult and painful decision to shut down some of our networked systems in order to maintain a safe and secure banking environment. As a result, several of our systems are offline, including email, telephones, and our Customer Service/Call Center. We recognize that this may have caused inconvenience and difficulty for you and we thank you for your patience as we work to restore all services as quickly as possible."

The bank is based out of Chico but has branches all throughout California.