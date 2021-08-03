Tuolumne County Sheriff asking for help locating missing Jamestown man

52-year-old John Stivers of Jamestown went missing Monday night, according to police.

JAMESTOWN, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating 52-year-old John Stivers of Jamestown.

They said in a Facebook post that Stivers was last seen on Monday night heading to Sonora.

Police said they found his vehicle parked along the side of Campo Seco Road in Jamestown, but Stivers was not with the vehicle.

Sheriff's detectives are currently searching the area where they found Stivers' vehicle in hopes to find a connection to his whereabouts.

To assist in the investigation, police are closing Seco Terrace Road and Golden Oaks Road and asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information related to Stivers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office investigation division at (209) 694-2900.

