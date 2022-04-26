Video released of deputy shooting man accused of pointing gun at law enforcement in Tuolumne County

According to deputies, the shooting stems back to when Fred Westmoreland crashed his car into the front of a 7-Eleven in Twain Harte while intoxicated in March 2022.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has released an edited video that details the shooting that left a man dead after they say he pointed a gun at law enforcement.

In the video posted to Facebook, law enforcement said the shooting stems back to when the man — 51-year-old Fred Westmoreland — crashed his car into the front of a 7-Eleven in Twain Harte while intoxicated.

The video on Facebook included a 911 call from a person who was there on the scene when Westmoreland had his vehicle in front of the 7-Eleven.

The video goes on to detail the chase that took place after Westmoreland left the 7-Eleven. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over near Mono Way and Christie May Lane in East Sonora, but deputies said he took off, leading them on a chase that reached up to 95 mph.

The chase came to an end near an Edgemont Acres Road home in Sonora.

Deputies said Westmoreland stopped his car in the driveway of a nearby home, got out of the car and confronted the deputy with a revolver. A CHP officer arrived to help the deputy with the situation.

Law enforcement fired at Westmoreland when he pointed a loaded gun at the deputy and officer, authorities said. Westmoreland died at the scene.

The video posted to Facebook shows the interaction Westmoreland had with law enforcement. According to text from the video, a .22 caliber, single-action revolver was found loaded and "cocked in the firing position" on the scene.

**March 12th 2022 Critical Incident** The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their patience. In compliance with current law, we are producing audio and video footage from our recent officer involved shooting incident, which took place on March 12, 2022 at Edgemont Acres. We at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office consider any loss of life a tragedy. Please be mindful of the people involved, their family members and the total circumstances surrounding this event. Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Katheryn Silva, who identified herself as Westmoreland's daughter, provided the following statement to ABC10 about the shooting on March 14.

"My dad was an amazing man, who has had a really hard life. Always in the wrong place, wrong time."