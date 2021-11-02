x
Tupac Shakur's life, legacy to be subject of massive exhibit

The 20,000-square foot exhibit is expected to spend six months in Los Angeles with the hopes of touring other cities.

LOS ANGELES — Tupac Shakur’s handwritten lyrics from classic songs such as “California Love” and “Dear Mama” along with galleries that pay homage to his upbringing and late mother are among the features in a massive touring museum exhibit. 

The Shakur Estate announced Tuesday that “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” will open Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. The exhibit is described as a fully immersive, thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the late rapper. Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds. 

Read the full AP story here.

