Turlock man arrested as suspect in 2021 drive-by killing of 14-year-old in Merced

Police say Carlos Maldonado-Pizzaro, 22 of Turlock, was arrested for a crime dating back to 2021 after he unlawfully entered the United States from Mexico.

MERCED, Calif. — Police say a 22-year-old Turlock man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a 14-year-old dead Merced.

Police said Carlos Maldonado-Pizzaro, of Turlock, was arrested Feb. 3 by Border Patrol Agents after he unlawfully entered the United States from Mexico.

In a news release, authorities said that Maldonado-Pizzaro had a warrant for his connection to a Mar. 8, 2021 shooting that left 14-year-old Christian Alonso-Andrade dead. The shooting taking place on the 1100 block of P Street in Merced. 

Police say after the shooting, Maldonado-Pizzaro fled to Mexico. Only to be arrested close to a year after the shooting.

U.S. Marshalls took custody of Maldonado-Pizzaro and turned him over to local authorities. On Tuesday, he was taken to the Merced County Jail and booked pm charges including murder, gang enhancements and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.  

