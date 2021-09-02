81-year-old driver struck, killed by train in Turlock

All train crossing signals, warning lights and crossing arms were working properly before the crash occurred.

TURLOCK, Calif. — An 81-year-old man died after the car he was driving was hit by a train in Turlock Monday afternoon.

According to the Turlock Police Department, the deadly crash happened at the Monte Vista and Golden State railroad crossing just after 1:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a blue Subaru which had been hit by a train. The 81-year-old man driving the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His identity has not been released.

Officers believe the man was driving southbound on Golden State and attempted to turn onto Monte Vista through the railroad crossing when his car collided with the oncoming train.

All train crossing signals, warning lights and crossing arms were working properly before the crash occurred.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.