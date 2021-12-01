Some Uber, Lyft drivers sue over California ballot measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the California Supreme Court said Proposition 22 — which passed in November 2020 — is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature to grant workers the right to organize and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers’ compensation. The measure passed in November was the most expensive in state history.