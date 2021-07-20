UC system admits largest, most diverse undergraduate class

Latinos were the largest group admitted for the second year in a row, making up 37%.

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California admitted its largest and most diverse undergraduate class ever after receiving a record number of applications.

Officials said Monday the university system's nine undergraduate campuses accepted 132,353 prospective freshmen, an increase of 11% over last year.

Admission of California freshmen reached an all-time high with 84,223 students and 43% are students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

Latinos were the largest group admitted for the second year in a row, making up 37%. Asian Americans made up 34%, white students 20% and Black students 5%.

