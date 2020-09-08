University of California to require faculty, students to have flu vaccination

As the coronavirus pandemic is impacting health care centers across the state, UC officials said they are requiring a flu shot to reduce flu cases.

DAVIS, Calif. — Before the start of the school year, all University of California [UC] students and faculty will be required to have their flu shot.

UC officials said the order is a means to relieve health care facilities across California by reducing the number of flu cases. Officials believe the health care system will be impacted by both flu and coronavirus cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the flu shot is an effective treatment to prevent millions of illnesses and thousands of medical visits every year. Also, those who get the flu shot will also be protecting those who are vulnerable to the disease.

Officials said that all UC medical plans that cover faculty, staff and students would cover the flu shot at no cost to the patient.

UC will come up with a process that would allow faculty and staff to request a medical exemption from the vaccine such as for a disability or religious reasons based on previous policy and procedures.

UC officials said they will be releasing more information in the weeks to come on how the flu shot requirement will be implemented.

