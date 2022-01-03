The no-mask rule for employees indoors began Tuesday, but the Governor says masks are still recommended inside the building.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Moving away from wearing masks indoors for those vaccinated and unvaccinated has been long overdue for some.

"It seems like it's gone on for so long now, I think it's time for this to end,” said father of two in Santee George Vaught.

Others like Sergio and Blanca Talamantes say the push to go mask-free is too soon while we're still in a pandemic.

"The situation is not 100% safe to me, so I say they need to still wear the masks,” said Talamantes.

Starting March 1 in California, masks are no longer required for unvaccinated workers indoors for most workplaces, but the state health officials strongly recommend masks for indoor settings and say employers must provide a face covering upon request of an employee.

Javier Lizarde of Blessed Cuts Barber Studio in National City says the updated indoor mask guidelines are really helpful for barbers.

"We're able to work without the masks, and people are happier,” said Lizarde.

For California schools, masks will no longer be mandatory as of March 12, but individual districts can still opt to keep them mandatory.

Which is what San Diego County's two largest school districts, San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School Districts plan to do for the time being.

"Many more parents have said we are really worried about the idea that people could be taking their masks off indoors. We want to keep students and staff safe when they come to school. We are going to take this very carefully and be guided by the best available science,” said Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District Board Trustee.

The Rancho Santa Fe School District had already dropped its mask mandate citing harmful impacts to students' learning.

The Sweetwater Union High School District says in two weeks, it will reassess the mask mandate in examination of the community spread at that time.

Another concern from the San Diego Unified School District is that Spring Break begins for its students two weeks after the state schools mask mandate ends. The district is worried it could see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the break.

Also, March 18 is the deadline for wearing masks on airplanes. There has been no end date set for wearing masks on public transit and in hospitals.