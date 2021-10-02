U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott resigning after serving as federal prosecutor for parts of California

U.S. Attorney Scott served as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the Eastern District of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — United States Attorney McGregor Scott is stepping down from his position as Chief Federal Prosecutor for the Eastern District of California.

Scott has served in this position since Dec. 29, 2017. He will be resigning from this position for the second time after he held it from 2003 to 2009.

"Serving as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California has been the most fulfilling experience of my professional career," Scott said in a press release.

The Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office covers 34 counties ranging from the Central Valley to the Sierras with offices in Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield.

Scott has also been serving as the federal investigator in the EDD fraud task force. Scott said that his team is well-prepared to handle the issues with the EDD when he leaves at the end of the month.

"It has been an honor these past three years to work with the women and men in this office and our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," Scott said in the press release.

Scott will leave his post as U.S. Attorney on Feb. 28. Current First Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert will take over for Scott on March 1.

