US infrastructure plan spurs talk of Vegas-LA rail service

The proposed plan would bring back a route that Amtrak stopped in 1997 to connect Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Proposed federal infrastructure funding has transportation planners taking another look at a Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas passenger route that Amtrak stopped in 1997.

They're also examining a high-speed rail line along the Interstate 15 corridor to Victorville, California. But questions remain. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion jobs bill would finance Amtrak’s plan to expand service nationwide and launch multiple new routes, including one between southern Nevada and Southern California.

The measure might also provide funding for Brightline West’s project to have trains whisking at up to 200 miles per hour on a route generally along the congested interstate.

To read the full story on the Associated Press, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Sacramento leaders say the city needs infrastructure funding for roads