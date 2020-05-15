USC to hike tuition 3.5% whether or not classrooms reopen

The school hasn't decided yet whether it can reopen any in-person classes for the fall semester.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The University of Southern California will increase tuition 3.5% for the 2020-2021 academic year whether or not it holds most classes online.

Annenberg Media, a student-led news service, reports Thursday that undergraduate tuition will be set at $59,260, an increase of $2,004.

In a statement, the school says trustees approved the hike before the coronavius outbreak that closed classrooms this spring.

The school hasn't decided yet whether it can reopen any in-person classes for the fall semester. The school has said its looking at safety measures such as virus testing and physically distancing students.

