USC to hike tuition 3.5% whether or not classrooms reopen

CALIFORNIA, USA — The University of Southern California will increase tuition 3.5% for the 2020-2021 academic year whether or not it holds most classes online.
Annenberg Media, a student-led news service, reports Thursday that undergraduate tuition will be set at $59,260, an increase of $2,004.
In a statement, the school says trustees approved the hike before the coronavius outbreak that closed classrooms this spring.
The school hasn't decided yet whether it can reopen any in-person classes for the fall semester. The school has said its looking at safety measures such as virus testing and physically distancing students.
