x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

california

USC to hike tuition 3.5% whether or not classrooms reopen

The school hasn't decided yet whether it can reopen any in-person classes for the fall semester.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The University of Southern California will increase tuition 3.5% for the 2020-2021 academic year whether or not it holds most classes online. 

Annenberg Media, a student-led news service, reports Thursday that undergraduate tuition will be set at $59,260, an increase of $2,004. 

In a statement, the school says trustees approved the hike before the coronavius outbreak that closed classrooms this spring. 

The school hasn't decided yet whether it can reopen any in-person classes for the fall semester. The school has said its looking at safety measures such as virus testing and physically distancing students. 

RELATED: 

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: $$ spent in college admissions scandal, ABC10 breaks down the numbers

$500,000. That's how much actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are accused of spending to get their daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California's crew team. 