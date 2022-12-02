Vacaville man arrested for armed robbery of a Wingstop, police say

Vacaville police said that Keon Harrison robbed a Wingstop on Mar. 4, 2022.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 21-year-old Vacaville man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Wingstop last week.

In a news release, the Vacaville Police Department said the robbery happened just before 11 p.m. last Friday at the Wingstop at 2011 Harbison Drive.

Police said the 21-year-old robbed the business before taking off. At that point, law enforcement said an employee called 911 and told dispatch what the suspect looked like.

"A short time later, an extremely vigilant citizen from the 3000 block of Harbison Drive called our dispatch center to report a suspicious person in the stairwell of their apartment complex," police said in a news release.

Law enforcement said officers arrived at the citizen's location and found Keon Harrison in the stairwell of the apartment complex.

"Harrison complied with officers commands, and was quickly and safely detained," police said. "Harrison was positively identified as the same subject who had just robbed the Wingstop."

