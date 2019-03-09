VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville high school football player is still recovering from a serious injury he endured in a game Friday night.

Jack Worthan of Vacaville Christian High School suffered a brutal hit that ultimately caused bleeding on his brain. He was initially taken to intensive care at Kaiser Permanente, however, he has since transitioned to the main floor.

Several of his friends and teammates have visited him in the hospital all weekend to offer support. It is not clear how much longer Worthan will be in the hospital, or how extensive his recovery will be.

RELATED:

ABC10 spoke to the athletic director, Donna Hagans, on Monday and she said coaches and family ask for privacy at this time. Hagans said she would like to "give the family and the players a break for now."

In the meantime, the community has come together to offer their prayers and well wishes to the family.

Worthan played as a wide receiver and a cornerback. Vacaville Christian went on to beat the California School for the Deaf by a score of 43 - 8.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Family says son repeatedly sent home from Lodi school after being bullied