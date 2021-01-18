Vacaville City Hall vandalized with anti-police graffiti, broken windows

"Kill all cops" was spray-painted on an elevator inside the Vacaville City Hall on Sunday night the Capital cities across the U.S. anticipate violent protest.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville City Hall was vandalized on Sunday night, Vacaville police confirmed.

Roy Stockton, Solano Family First Responders Director of Operations, took photos of the damages from what appears to be inside and outside the city hall.

"Kill all cops" could be seen tagged on an elevator on the inside of the building.

The vandalism comes the same weekend that Capitol cities across the country are on high alert of armed protest in response to the 2020 presidential election.

Vacaville police did not provide more information regarding the vandalism at the Vacaville City Hall.