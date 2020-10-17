Vacaville fire near I-80 ignited by tossed cigarette butts

City fire department officials said the fire that jumped the highway off Interstate 80 near Vacaville was ignited by discarded cigarette butts.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Cigarette butts ignited a fire that burned about 90 acres off Interstate 80 to the northeast of Vacaville, according to the Vacaville Fire Department.

The fire began to spread near Midway Road and Gentile Lane on the west of the highway before it jumped the interstate and burned on the other side. Heavy smoke was visible for miles.

"One careless act by one person that affected so many and wreaked havoc to many Friday evening commutes, didn’t have to be," fire officials said in a news release. "Please be careful out there."