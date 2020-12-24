Vacaville High School student accused of sharing racist social media post

Vacaville High School Principal Adam Wight said the school is investigating to identify the student or students behind the social media post.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville High School student is accused of sharing a racist image of themselves on social media, school officials said.

Vacaville High School Principal Adam Wight said a high school student re-created a "racist meeting" by wearing a white fabric over his head and surrounding a fire pit.

Wight said the school is trying to find the student or students who were behind the social media post.

"Vacaville High School and the Vacaville Unified School District does not condone, nor will tolerate, racist behavior," Wight said in a statement.

It is not clear how many students were involved with the image or where it was posted.