Caltrans employee hit and killed on Westbound I-80 near Vacaville | Road conditions, maps, updates

VACAVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says a fatal traffic collision happened on Westbound I-80 near Vacaville on Friday morning. ABC7 in the Bay Area has confirmed the person hit and killed was a Caltrans employee.
CHP-Solano says Westbound I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road is currently closed due to the accident. ABC10 has reached out for more information.
CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Vacaville Police Department says there is no estimated time of reopening.
