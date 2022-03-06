Caltrans employee hit and killed on Westbound I-80 near Vacaville | Road conditions, maps, updates

California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area of Westbound I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road and use alternate routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VACAVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says a fatal traffic collision happened on Westbound I-80 near Vacaville on Friday morning. ABC7 in the Bay Area has confirmed the person hit and killed was a Caltrans employee.

CHP-Solano says Westbound I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road is currently closed due to the accident. ABC10 has reached out for more information.

CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Vacaville Police Department says there is no estimated time of reopening.

*Traffic Advisory* We were notified by CHP Westbound I80 west of Lagoon Valley Road, lanes 3 and 4 will be closed due to... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Friday, June 3, 2022