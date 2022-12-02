One person hurt, another refusing to come out of a home in Vacaville, SWAT team on scene

Vacaville police said one person was hurt following a police call out to a home in Vacaville. Police say one person is refusing to come out.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department says one person is hurt, while another person is refusing to come out of a home in Vacaville Friday night.

Vacaville Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Cardona told ABC10 officers responded to an initial call for a domestic violence case.

This incident is happening near the area of Markham Avenue and Novato Drive. Currently, Novato Drive is completely closed down.

"One person has non-life-threatening injuries," said Cardona. "One person still in the home."

Cardona added the SWAT Team is at the location, along with their negotiation team. She said that they have been out there since 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Cardona said there are residential evacuations for those living in the area.

Police say they are trying to resolve this as quickly as possible.

** Please stay away from the area of Markham Ave. and Novato Dr. ** PD units and the SWAT Team are currently in the area working an incident. The incident is still active so we do not have additional details at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available. Media inquiries: Lt. Cardona: 707-410-6086 Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.