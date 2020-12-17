California sets teachers, first responders for next COVID-19 vaccines

Health care workers and long-term care facilities are now getting the first round of vaccines.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Teachers, first responders, and grocery and restaurant workers were among those recommended Wednesday to get the next round of scarce vaccines in California. So were florists and sawmill operators who fall into the same broad category of those deemed essential workers.

Health care workers and long-term care facilities are now getting the first round of vaccines.

State advisory committees are divvying up the next round of about 8 million doses expected early next year. They settled on three broad sectors in no particular order.

They are 1.4 million education and child care providers; 1.1 million emergency services providers; and 3.4 million food and agriculture workers.

Two thirds of all California workers are deemed essential. Making the challenge to pick who will get the next round of vaccines a daunting one.

Vaccine committees are considering factors like the risk of exposure to coronavirus at work, including the workers risk of death or spreading the virus to the community.

“We are also looking at transparency, safety, and equity,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, with the Tier B Advisory Committee.

The meeting is just one of several meetings scheduled or the new few months before any decisions are expected.

For the full AP story, click HERE.