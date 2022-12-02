A cool down comes just in time to cuddle your valentine

A winter pattern shift finally allows for a storm system to move into Northern California, and this may be just what we need for a miracle March.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The persistent blocking high has left the Sacramento Valley dry for 36 days, as of Feb. 12, 2022. The longest rainy season dry streak is 44 days and that was set in 1976.

Finally, forecast models are showing the high-pressure system is expected to weaken its ridge and shift east, as two low-pressure systems along the jet stream are set to approach the west coast Monday.

By Monday night — and into Tuesday morning — an inside slider will drop into Northern California.

The exact location of the drop is varying through different model predictions. A majority of the models have the low further east toward the foothills and high Sierra. This means the valley will most likely be without any rain.

The foothills may only see about tenth of an inch of rain. Higher elevations may get closer to a quarter inch.

Snow is expected above 6,000 feet in elevation. A light dusting to about three inches of snow is possible.

Although this system doesn’t prove to be impressive, what it does do is it allows for the “flood gates” to open. As the jet stream finally dips into a trough motion, an object in motion stays in motion. The ten day jet stream outlook shows several other Pacific low pressures attempting to follow that same pattern. If this occurs, we could be looking at a miracle March.

At this point, we’re about 75-80% of average precipitation this time of year which is great, but those numbers will be dwindling quickly if we don’t see water soon. California receives most of its precipitation by Apr. 1, and right now our Apr. 1 average is sitting just above the halfway point for snow water equivalents.