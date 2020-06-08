Vallejo police chief supported firing of officer over deadly shooting

Documents released on Wednesday show Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams agreed with an internal investigation the oficer "engaged in unsafe conduct."

VALLEJO, Calif. — Newly released documents show that the police chief of Vallejo recommended firing an officer who shot at a man who was sleeping with a gun in his lap inside a car last year.

KPIX-TV says documents released Wednesday on the Vallejo city website show Chief Shawny Williams agreed with an internal investigation that said the officer engaged in unsafe conduct. The department still employs the officer.

The website also has more than a dozen video clips of the February 2019 shooting of 20-year-old Willie McCoy. Police fired 55 shots at McCoy after they say he appeared to be reaching for the gun.

RELATED:

Williams announced on Aug. 1 that he launched an independent investigation after reports of officers bending their badges to mark police killings.

The Vallejo Police Department has been under scrutiny after an officer killed 20-year-old Sean Monterrosa in June 2020 by shooting a rifle through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is investigating after reports of Vallejo police destroying evidence in that police shooting. Vallejo city officials also said the car was placed back into service without approval from either the police chief or the city's attorney's office.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter