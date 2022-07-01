Vallejo Police Department to adopt de-escalation technology

The company Truleo is set to provide the department body-worn camera audio analysis and transcription services.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Still reeling from recent police killings like the 2019 fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa, the Vallejo Police Department announced Friday its partnership with a body-worn camera analytics platform to expand surveillance on its officers.

According to the police department, the technology also detects de-escalation and serves as "an early warning tool to identify areas for improvement."

Set to cut video and audio review time by 90%, department officials said the technology produces data-driven insights and trends of individual officers.

While the service will be available to police officials, whether other city or public officials could access the same information is unclear.

Truleo also claims its technology can reduce officer liability by 50%.

Though no specific date has been set, the Vallejo Police Department said they will begin using the Truleo software in January 2022.