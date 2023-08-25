x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Man found dead from a gunshot wound in unhoused encampment, Vallejo police say

Vallejo Police Department received reports of a dead man in the unhoused encampment Tuesday

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Vallejo unhoused encampment Tuesday, according to officials.

Vallejo Police Department officials say they got reports of a dead body in the 400 block of Redwood Street around 4 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man who they believe was shot at least once and died from his wounds. 

"The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time," police wrote in a press release.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. This marks the 14 homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 and Corporal Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.

On August 22, 2023, at approximately 4:05 P.M., Vallejo Police Department received reports of a deceased body in the...

Posted by Vallejo Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2023

Related Articles

Watch: Grieving dad loses 15-year-old daughter to fentanyl

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out