Man found dead from a gunshot wound in unhoused encampment, Vallejo police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Vallejo unhoused encampment Tuesday, according to officials.
Vallejo Police Department officials say they got reports of a dead body in the 400 block of Redwood Street around 4 p.m.
Once on scene, police found a man who they believe was shot at least once and died from his wounds.
"The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time," police wrote in a press release.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. This marks the 14 homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 and Corporal Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.