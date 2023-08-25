Man found dead from a gunshot wound in unhoused encampment, Vallejo police say

Vallejo Police Department received reports of a dead man in the unhoused encampment Tuesday

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Vallejo unhoused encampment Tuesday, according to officials.

Vallejo Police Department officials say they got reports of a dead body in the 400 block of Redwood Street around 4 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man who they believe was shot at least once and died from his wounds.

"The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time," police wrote in a press release.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. This marks the 14 homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 and Corporal Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.

On August 22, 2023, at approximately 4:05 P.M., Vallejo Police Department received reports of a deceased body in the... Posted by Vallejo Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2023