x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Vallejo police make arrest in 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman

A woman was found dead in her home on the 200 block of University Avenue, Aug. 13, 2021 — sparking months-long investigations.

More Videos

VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo police are charging 19-year-old Elijah Pulealii with homicide in the Aug. 13, 2021 killing of 78-year-old Linda Tyrrell.

She was found on dead in a residence on the 200 block of University Avenue when police began their months-long investigation into the death.

An autopsy concluded Tyrrell died as a result of an assault.

Police searched for Pulealii since formally charging him in April. He was eventually arrested in Brisbane Wednesday and booked into the Solano County Jail on homicide charges.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento County Jail expected to receive more services, here's what we know | To The Point

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out