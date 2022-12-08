Vallejo police make arrest in 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman

A woman was found dead in her home on the 200 block of University Avenue, Aug. 13, 2021 — sparking months-long investigations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo police are charging 19-year-old Elijah Pulealii with homicide in the Aug. 13, 2021 killing of 78-year-old Linda Tyrrell.

She was found on dead in a residence on the 200 block of University Avenue when police began their months-long investigation into the death.

An autopsy concluded Tyrrell died as a result of an assault.

Police searched for Pulealii since formally charging him in April. He was eventually arrested in Brisbane Wednesday and booked into the Solano County Jail on homicide charges.