A Caltrans video of an semi-truck traveling down a narrow highway is going viral.

On Thursday, crews caught a truck traveling along SR-175, in Mendocino County, trying to squeeze through a one-lane section of highway where a retaining wall is being built. Signs are posted along SR-175 between Hopland and Lakeport noting travel is limited to vehicles under 40 feet in total length.

A California Highway Patrol officer told ABC7 they cited the driver for ignoring the warning signs on the restricted roadway.

Caltrans has to close SR-175 from 5.6 miles east of US Highway 101 to Mathews Road in Lake County to retrieve the semi-truck. The closures take place:

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct.16 and 17

