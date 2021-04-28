Visalia man fends off intruder | How to protect your home from unwelcome guests

It’s vital that families have plans in the event of an intruder, similar to a fire plan.

VISALIA, Calif. — A man living in California’s San Joaquin Valley says he fought off an intruder who walked through his front door.

Dale Ball, 51, an auctioneer from Visalia said a man with a shopping cart walked into his home Tuesday and confronted his wife and six-year-old daughter with autism.

“My kids started screaming, she started screaming, he pushed her out of the way,” Ball explained.

Ball said he rushed to see what was happening when he saw the intruder, whom he fought out of the house.

“I just let loose right then,” Ball said. “I started unleashing on him and just beat the living dog snot out of him.”

Sacramento Security Expert Hector Alvarez with Alvarez Associates has tips to keep your home safe. He says every homeowner should first consider the three L’s: Lighting, Locks, and Landscaping.

According to Alvarez, an easy way to consider if your home is secure is to “think like a criminal." Look at areas that would be easy for someone to break in and address those first.

Criminals often look for the most valuable items they can steal easily and make them the least likely to getting caught, Alvarez said. So, make it harder for them to take advantage of you.

Making sure your doors are locked, your property is well lit, and your landscaping doesn’t give thieves places to hide are the simplest and most affordable ways to protect your home, Alvarez explained.

It’s also vital that families have plans in the event of an intruder, similar to a fire plan. While every situation will be different, it’s best to plan to go to a safe place in your home that you can barricade like a locking closet or bathroom where you can call the police.

Alvarez said you should avoid confrontation when possible, but be prepared to fight if necessary.

Homeowners may also consider cameras and even dogs as deterrents, he said. A dog's bark should not be understated as a way to keep a would-be intruder away.

