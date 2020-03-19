FOLSOM, Calif. — With stores, restaurants and entertainment venues for the most part closed during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s one place that’s open to everyone.

California State Parks will be opening the gates to their outdoor facilities so people can practice social distancing. And not just California State Parks, but almost all National Parks will remain open as a refuge. Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus.

“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a news release. ”Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing.”

Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups but allowing them to get outside for fresh air as long as they keep their distance from others.

Barry Smith, chief ranger with the California State Parks, says the great outdoors is a safe place to walk around.

“Just like we have rules on the trails, give people distance," Smith said. "You would naturally do that anyway. Same thing. If we’re talking, we can keep it at a safe distance."

Most bathroom facilities will remain open. Park rangers are urging people to practice good hygiene. California State Park offers a number of online maps and a location of parks near you. The National Park Service is also keeping many of their parks open to the public, but they are urging visitors to check for specific park updates.

If you are looking for some ideas on parks to visit take a look at Bartell’s Backroads top 10 must see California Parks.

