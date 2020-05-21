'Even socially distant, we can show kindness' | Volunteers spark joy at senior living centers with car parades

Volunteers, who call themselves the Elder Kindness Gang, are organizing car parades at different senior living centers each week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of volunteers go out every Wednesday to bring some smiles to the faces of elderly residents at senior living centers with car parades. The volunteers who organize the parades call themselves the Elder Kindness Gang, Sacramento chapter.

Right before each car parade, volunteers gather at the meeting spot to decorate their cars and find the exact route before they take off.

"I think just showing that we took time to decorate our cars and drive by to celebrate everybody, it goes along way," said Lyndsey Parker, a volunteer with the Elder Kindness Gang.

The group has done several social distance friendly car parades for seniors.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” Parker said. “The weeks just fly by, but I’ve been hearing and I can say for myself that Wednesdays have kind of been the highlight of everybody’s week, whether they're in the parade or on the other side of the building."

At each stop there are people waiting and waiving.

The route for May 20 took them to 13 spots and a majority of them are senior facilities. They went through Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay.

"There are ways even socially distant, we can show kindness," Parker said.

