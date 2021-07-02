Voters angry over lockdowns, virus threaten Newsom's future

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006.

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected in a landslide in 2018, but voters angry over long-running school closings and coronavirus rules could end his term early.

California is one of the most heavily Democratic states, but the liberal governor is facing a potential recall election at a time when the nation's turbulent politics are shaking the status quo.

Recent polls have shown Newsom losing ground with independents, Latinos and even his fellow Democrats. Recall organizers say they've collected nearly 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot this year.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006.

To read the full article from the Associated Press, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Roseville woman becomes first guest of President Biden's White House weekly address