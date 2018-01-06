Voters in the Bay Area and surrounding counties will decide on a plan that could raise tolls on all Bay Area bridges, except the Golden Gate Bridge, by $3 over six years, aiming to reduce traffic, relieve crowding on BART and improve various modes of mass transit.

Solano, Sonoma, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara county residents will vote on the measure on June 5, 2018, intended to address the Bay Area’s aging transportation infrastructure, overburdened by the growing economy and population, according to information on the Voters Edge website.

Measure 3 calls for a $1 toll increase in 2019, $1 in 2022 and another $1 in 2025. If the measure passes, revenues would go to finance projects including $4.5 billion in highway and transit developments, with $60 million per year going to fund new bus and ferry services.

Supporters say the measure will improve daily commutes in various ways, including:

Reducing traffic and improving air quality.

Extending BART to San Jose and Silicon Valley.

Improving Transbay bus service and carpool access.

Upgrading the Clipper transit card system to bring about universal, seamless public transit fare payment.

Improves bike and pedestrian access at train stations and ferry terminals.

Opponents say the measure:

Discriminates against low-income drivers who can’t afford to live near their Bay Area workplaces.

Encourages more single-occupant vehicles by converting high occupancy lanes to variable toll ‘Hot Lanes."

Fails to guarantee the funds will not be diverted from their specified projects.

Fails to clarify how funds will be administered.

Lacks oversight and transparency on financial and programmatic information.

