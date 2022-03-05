Watch: Man climbs SF tower, taken into police custody as he reaches top of building

Details are still limited, but around 10 a.m. the San Francisco Police Department tweeted a man was climbing the outside of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower.

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was taken into custody after climbing to the top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower.

Details are still limited, but around 10 a.m. the San Francisco Police Department tweeted a man was climbing the outside of the downtown San Francisco building. By 11 a.m., the man scaling the building reached the top and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to ABC7 in the Bay Area, police were initially alerted about the climber just before 9:30 a.m. Streets in the immediate area were closed to the public.

According to the tower's website, it's the tallest building in San Francisco at 1,070 feet.

