Mandatory 20% water conservation stage to be implemented in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City says, starting June 1, residents will be put on a mandatory 20% water conservation stage and asked to use less water.
"The transition and outreach will begin May 1, 2022, and enforcement will begin June 1, 2022," the city said in a news release. "This is a direct response to the current water supply shortage occurring with the ongoing drought and the recent issuance of a state executive order calling for 20% water conservation compared to 2020 usage."
According to the city, this water conservation stage will impose the following water violations on June 1, 2022, for some of the following:
- Excessive watering resulting in gutter flooding
- Using a hose without a shutoff nozzle
- Not repairing leaks in a timely manner
- Washing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways
You can visit the city's Facebook page for more information, click here.
The city says a Water Conservation Guide is included on residents' utility bills for the month of April, which provides information and resources.