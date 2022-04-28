Mandatory 20% water conservation stage to be implemented in Yuba City

The city says this is a direct response to the current water supply shortage occurring with the ongoing drought.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City says, starting June 1, residents will be put on a mandatory 20% water conservation stage and asked to use less water.

"The transition and outreach will begin May 1, 2022, and enforcement will begin June 1, 2022," the city said in a news release. "This is a direct response to the current water supply shortage occurring with the ongoing drought and the recent issuance of a state executive order calling for 20% water conservation compared to 2020 usage."

According to the city, this water conservation stage will impose the following water violations on June 1, 2022, for some of the following:

Excessive watering resulting in gutter flooding

Using a hose without a shutoff nozzle

Not repairing leaks in a timely manner

Washing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways

The city says a Water Conservation Guide is included on residents' utility bills for the month of April, which provides information and resources.