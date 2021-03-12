Weather conditions close Ebbetts Pass through Sonora Pass on State Route 4

Caltrans announced on Tuesday morning a full closure of more than 60 miles of highway south of Lake Tahoe.

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — Several passes from State Route 4 through CA-108 will remain closed after first shutting down on early Monday, with still no estimated time of reopening from Caltrans.

Trying to get ahead of upcoming snow storms, Caltrans announced highways south of Lake Tahoe would close one-by-one throughout Monday. The National Weather Service of Sacramento says it projects patchy and dense fog on Wednesday morning — including mountain snow and light showers along the Nevada border.

California Highway Patrol also warned drivers to remain cautious of the fog, saying that motorists especially should expect lower visibility.

Our partners at the @NWSSacramento are calling for a mix of unsettled weather this week, including patchy dense fog Wed. morning and mountain snow and light valley showers Wed. evening into Thurs. Drive safely and check https://t.co/7koCcoZm3Z for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/1vIM7kHWk8 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) December 7, 2021

Thursday at 4 p.m. is when the weather service says it expects the winter storm advisory to expire.

Check the Caltrans Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time road condition updates.

