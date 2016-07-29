If you search "loneliest town in America" on the internet, the first thing to come up is Loyalton, California.

The rural community is located just off of Highway 49 in Sierra County, 27 miles from Truckee. Sierra County’s population is less than 3,000 people.

"Population in Loyalton is about 700 on a good day," said Mike Wilbourn, the town’s Chamber of Commerce president.

Wilbourn doesn’t like his town’s nickname, the "loneliest town in America.”

"We have one of everything in Loyalton,” he said. “People come here because of the peaceful way of life."

Loyalton is the only incorporated town in Sierra County, but it doesn’t have a stop light. Sierra County only has one stop light and it’s in a town much smaller than Loyalton.

Tourism and agriculture are the main source of income. Loyalton sits at the foothills of the Plumas National Forest. Wilderness is the main attraction.

Despite its nickname, Loyalton is pretty active. There are festivals and celebrations several times a year, and local merchants are eager to serve.

The community is pretty close. It’s a place where everyone knows everyone. People can often be seen milling around during the day. The only time it becomes lonely is after 6 p.m., when it’s closing time.

