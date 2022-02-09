California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from air condition use, and is asking people to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Voluntary use, like reducing major appliance use and turning off lights, can help reduce the strain on the power grid.
RELATED: Sacramento Weather Forecast
"With even greater levels of extreme heat on the way, the grid's reliability is still threatened, so we remain laser-focused on watching conditions throughout the day and the rest of the heat wave," said California Independent System Operator president Elliot Mainzer.
The grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.
Some areas such as Roseville, the city of Sacramento and Modesto would not be affected by possible rolling blackouts because they are not part of the California Independent System Operator's system.
When temperatures are high, officials often ask Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:
- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
- Use major appliances, including:
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
Californians can also do the following between 4-9 p.m.:
- Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
For more conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org
Cooling Center Map
Watch more on ABC10