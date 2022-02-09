California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare

A Flex Alert is issued when California Independent System Operator expects the power grid to be stressed from high electricity demand, especially during the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from air condition use, and is asking people to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Voluntary use, like reducing major appliance use and turning off lights, can help reduce the strain on the power grid.

"With even greater levels of extreme heat on the way, the grid's reliability is still threatened, so we remain laser-focused on watching conditions throughout the day and the rest of the heat wave," said California Independent System Operator president Elliot Mainzer.

The grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.

Some areas such as Roseville, the city of Sacramento and Modesto would not be affected by possible rolling blackouts because they are not part of the California Independent System Operator's system.

#FlexAlert for Sept 2: *PRECOOL* your home in the AM. Open windows to let cool air in or lower AC and use fans to circulate cool air. When it starts to warm up, set AC to 78, close window coverings to keep the sun & heat out. Keep devices charged. https://t.co/A6MRnuTmAc pic.twitter.com/tw3lICbqrx — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) September 2, 2022

When temperatures are high, officials often ask Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Californians can also do the following between 4-9 p.m.:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

For more conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org

Cooling Center Map

Watch more on ABC10