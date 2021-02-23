What it means to be in the 'red tier' in California

On Tuesday, numerous counties across Northern California received good news that they'll be moving from the purple to the less-restrictive red tier.

WEST SACRAMENTO, California — Since the state lifted the stay-at-home orders in January, counties across California have been working to move to less restrictive tiers.

On Tuesday, numerous counties across Northern California received good news that they'll be moving from the purple to red tier, a less restrictive tier for California counties. Yolo, Marin, Humboldt, Shasta and San Mateo counties moved out of the purple tier and into the red tier Tuesday. Trinity County moved to a more restrictive tier, from the yellow to the red.

There are now nine counties across the state in the red tier.

According to California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the red tier opens up the possibilities for more things to do in a county. However, the red tier also means there is still "substantial spread" in the county. There are between four and seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents, or between 5% to 8% testing positivity rate.

What restrictions are relaxed?

Gyms will be allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity,

retailers and malls at 50% capacity,

restaurants can operate indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Movie theaters and museums can reopen at 25% capacity

Aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity

What's still closed?

Amusement parks and indoor playgrounds

Bars, breweries and distilleries where no food is served

Bowling alleys

Saunas and steam rooms

