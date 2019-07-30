GILROY, Calif — From the surrounding areas of Gilroy and beyond, people convene in the small city to celebrate the vegetable and herb that is garlic.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was founded by Rudolph Melone 41 years ago after reading about a similar event in France. Melone was the president of Gavilan Community College when he came up with the idea that brought together local garlic growers, other businesses and the community, according to the New York Times.

The event is run primarily by the more than 4,000 volunteers. Proceeds go towards charitable donations, according to Visit Gilroy. Since 1979, the festival's association has donated more than $11.5 million to charity.

Also since its inception, more than 125,000 garlic connoisseurs of all ages annually have enjoyed the charitable festival.

The festival is typically held during the last full weekend of July and runs for three days.

Visit Gilroy boasts that the event uses around 4,000 pounds of garlic every year. People that go to the festival can expect music, arts and crafts, cooking competitions, family fun and, of course, garlicky food. There is even garlic ice cream.

