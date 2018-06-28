Illegal fireworks in California can be both boom and bust.

New legislation would create a Fireworks Stewardship Program -- a nonprofit made up of fireworks wholesalers -- to sell the state's seized fireworks to other states. These fireworks are still federally approved and not illegal outside the Golden State.

"They would be able to reimburse us funding to allow us to increase our education, our enforcement and our disposal of the actual fireworks that are illegal and need to be destroyed," CAL FIRE spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

It costs $10 a pound to properly dispose of an illegal firework. The state seizes hundreds of thousands of pounds of fireworks every year. Moreover, the revenue from selling the fireworks would essentially make enforcement self-sustaining.

Gov. Jerry Brown's recently approved state budget includes $2.1 million for illegal fireworks enforcement and disposal.

Continue the conversation with John on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV