Wheatland police order evacuations due to suspicious device

The Wheatland Police Department is evacuating the area while they investigate the device.

WHEATLAND, Calif. — A Wheatland Ranch neighborhood is being evacuated due to a suspicious device.

The Wheatland Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are evacuating an area off of Mccurry Street, near Spenceville Road. They are asking anyone who is living within 300 to 500 feet of the device to evacuate.

The police department said in the post that they will provide an update once they secure the device and determine that it is safe to return to the area.

There is currently no update on when people will be allowed to go back to their homes.

