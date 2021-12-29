Where to charge your phone and where to find warming centers in the Sierra

As tens of thousands grapple with cold, snowy weather and power outages, there are some resources that residents in the Sierra should know about.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Late December storms have led way to a record breaking and potentially dangerous situation for residents in several foothill communities. Those living in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer Counties have been hit hard receiving feet of snowfall leading to power outages, traffic accidents, and road closures. Here is what you need to know if you are looking for help in those counties:

El Dorado County

Warming Center- El Dorado County has opened a warming shelter at:

The Placerville Library - 345 Fair Lane, Placerville, CA

The center will be open starting Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county will update on weekend hours once more information is received and an assessment is made.

Nevada County

Emergency Shelters- Nevada County has opened three emergency overnight shelters. All three shelters open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and will remain open through Thursday morning. The shelters are at:

Warming Centers- Two warming centers have opened in Nevada County. These centers are at:

Bear River High School - 1130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, CA

Open 24 hours a day until the need is no longer there.

Penn Valley Library - 11252 Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley, CA)

Open until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The center at Bear River High School has showers in addition to food and charging stations.

Additional information- Residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for more information where a 4x4 service is being offered. In some cases, the county will also pay for residents to stay in hotels. County officials say they are also relaying information to local radio stations over the air.

Placer County

Charging Facilities- Placer County has opened charging facilities at:

The Auburn Library - 350 Nevada St, Auburn, CA

The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The Colfax Veteran Memorial Hall - 5945 Horseshoe Bar Rd, Loomis, CA

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Foresthill Veterans Memorial Hall - 24601 Harrison St

At these facilities, local residents can charge phones, laptops, and medical devices.

Road Conditions- An interactive dashboard has been created by Placer County to monitor real-time road conditions.

Regional Transit- Tahoe-Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) and Placer County Transit (PCT) are reducing services Wednesday. County officials encourage the public to check their websites to stay up to date on route changes.

Emergencies and additional information- Placer County officials are asking residents to only use 9-1-1 for active emergencies. Additional information can be gathered by calling 2-1-1.The Public can also follow the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Facebook and use Placer County's Twitter lists for a feed of perintent information.

Electricity

To find out if your address is included in outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

